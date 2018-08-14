Watch WWE’s Emotional Tribute to Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

WWE’s first television broadcast since the death of Jim Neidhart kicked off with a major segment that began with its focus squarely on “The Anvil.”

Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring to build up her match with Alexa Bliss at this Sunday’s SummerSlam show, but the first section of her promo concentrated on Natalya and the death of her father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An emotional Rousey focused in on calling fathers the “pillars” of a family and mentioned that they raise their children to take up that position when they are no longer with us. The crowd cheered as Rousey sent out well wishes to Natalya, who has been partnered with Rousey on screen virtually since she began on the main roster. She closed by saying, “Stay strong, we all love you.”

Later during the second hour of the show, an on-air graphic was used to dedicate the show to Neidhart’s memory. Following the graphic, Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves introduced an excellent video package focusing on the life of the former WWE tag team champion.

You can view the video below in its entirety.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart tonight on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/eZyOwMWJu5 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2018

Neidhart received a loud ovation from the live crowd following the video’s airing, and there were multiple signs shown in the crowd made in his honor. There’s no doubt that when Natalya is ready to return to live events, she will receive quite a welcome back from the WWE Universe.