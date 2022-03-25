WWE Fans Say Goodbye To Triple H Following Retirement Announcement

The world of professional wrestling was shaken earlier today when Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, announced that he would retiring from wrestling in the ring. The announcement came as a result of a recent interview wherein the Executive Vice President of the WWE stated that his heart issues were the cause. Needless to say, there are plenty of World Wrestling Entertainment fans who have some thoughts to share when it comes to Triple H’s retirement, considering the legacy that the superstar has left behind and his influence on the world of professional wrestling.

The Official Twitter Account for the WWE shared the announcement that Triple H would no longer be wrestling in the ring earlier today:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you missed the news of Triple H’s retirement, here’s Levesque’s quote in his recent interview with Stephen Smith of ESPN on his decision to retire from wrestling in the ring:

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I’ll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure.”

Needless to say, fans of professional wrestling had plenty of thoughts to share.

The GOAT

Thank You

Thank you Triple H, for everything. pic.twitter.com/ny0IeM4FNp — Angelo 🌟🔴⚫️ (@DeadlyAngelo97) March 25, 2022

We Are NXT

One of the Greats

One my favorites wrestlers thank you for everything HHH 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IVUziuT9OF — J (@dontesfaye_) March 25, 2022

Have Something In My Eye

My favorite of all time having to call it quit not on his own terms hurts me thank you for everything Hunter. pic.twitter.com/hXU5mMjOMe — AJW⭕️ (@AJWRichman) March 25, 2022

Still Got It

My favorite of all time having to call it quit not on his own terms hurts me thank you for everything Hunter. pic.twitter.com/hXU5mMjOMe — AJW⭕️ (@AJWRichman) March 25, 2022

What An Intro

An all time great. I'll never forget this badass theme song pic.twitter.com/IHapVAQafV — 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@lokibucky3) March 25, 2022

Father Figure

Thank you, to the dad of WWE and NXT pic.twitter.com/4eS8QY49YR — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 25, 2022

Legend