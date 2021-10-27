Latest Update on Tyson Fury Wrestling in WWE Again

Tyson Fury, the current WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight boxing champion, has continued to tease getting involved in another WWE match ever since he made his in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at the 2019 Crown Jewel event. Most of his interactions have involved two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the pair have teased squaring off on numerous occasions with various Twitter videos. Fury’s wife, Paris, recently sat down with BBC Newcastle‘s Tom Campbell and confirmed Fury has been in constant communication with Vince McMahon and will “definitely” wrestle again.

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time,” she said (h/t Cultaholic). “He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers. To be that cool dad that can give them kids that dream, he does it. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve come to do this, and obviously being a young man he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”

McIntyre talked with ComicBook last year about the possibility of himself vs. Fury headlining a WWE pay-per-view in the UK. In recent weeks there have been reports of WWE planning a pay-per-view inside of a UK stadium next fall.

“But I have a dream of making a UK pay-per-view happening. We haven’t had one in the UK since SummerSlam ‘92, of significance. I know it should be happening,” McIntyre said at the time. “I don’t understand the logistics of it all, but the times have changed. We have the [WWE] Network now, and we had a big show in Australia (Super Show-Down in 2018), for example, which was like six o’clock in the morning or something crazy in America, and it showed on the Network. But if you have a show on a Sunday in the UK around 8 PM, it’s three in the afternoon in America on a Sunday, it can absolutely work.

“The fans are so rabid and passionate, especially in London. I know everyone’s going to be rabid and passionate we’re getting back on the road, there’s some kind of normal,” he added. “But you see what UK are like the day after Mania or whenever we’re on the UK tour, they’re wild. So I think a UK pay-per-view, if it takes McIntyre and Fury main eventing to make it happen, to get those outside eyes on it, I’m more than happy to do it.”