The Undertaker Confirmed for SmackDown Live Episode From Madison Square Garden

The WWE is bringing their live television shows back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in a decade on Sept. 9-10, and it looks like they’re trying to bring in all of their big stars for the shows.

WWE.com announced on Monday that The Undertaker will appear at the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown Live at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” “The Deadman” was last seen at Extreme Rules when he teamed up with Roman Reigns to beat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred tag match.

Undertaker is no stranger to wrestling inside MSG, as Cagematch.net lists him competing in 52 matches inside the building throughout his historic career. His last televised bout in the arena came in 2009 when he teamed with John Cena for a triple threat tag match against Jeri-Show and D-Generation X, and his last house show appearance took place in July 2018 in a six-man tag match involving Reigns, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Elias and Kevin Owens.

“The Phenom” recently signed a new long-term contract with the WWE, ensuring that he’d remain with the company on a part-time basis for years to come. Since his supposed “retirement” at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns, Taker has competed in seven matches, starting with a surprise bout against John Cena a year later at WrestleMania 34.

Earlier in the year the 54-year-old legend competed in an infamous match against Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event, which has hampered by numerous botches. Goldberg explained what went wrong with the match in a recent interview with Booker T.

“I can’t bounce back from it like I used to, and then the perfect storm of the heat, and the perfect storm of Taker not having the timing and not going at the same time at one point or something,” he said. “Hey, at the end of the day, there’s never been a dude in the freaking ring that I couldn’t pick up, period…. It was an unfortunate deal that I shouldn’t have gone as hard as I went. And then there were a couple of people saying that he referee should have called it. Well guess what? The referee asked me 15 times how I felt and you know what I told him? Fifteen different answers. I felt different every single time that he asked me.”

Despite WWE having history with the arena that stretches back into the 1960s, the promotion opted to start holding pay-per-view and television events at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn whenever they traveled to New York City (though they’d still host untelevised live events at the arena every year). The last WWE Network event to take place at MSG was in October 2015. Titled Live from Madison Square Garden, the show featured Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show and John Cena vs. Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.