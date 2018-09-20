‘WWE: Undertaker’ Graphic Novel Shows Why The Phenom Rules The Yard

The Phenom himself is getting his own graphic novel in BOOM! Studios’ WWE: Undertaker, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

The new graphic novel will reveal the untold story behind the iconic WWE Superstar, and that story will be told by writer Chad Dundas, who wears many hats as a novelist (Champion of the World), journalist, and combat sports expert. On the visual side is artist Rodrigo Lorenzo (WWE), and together they will take a look at the Undertaker’s immensely successful 25-year career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s no one more awe-inspiring in WWE than The Undertaker and this original graphic novel shows us how he became the unstoppable Phenom,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “From his childhood, up and down relationships with Paul Bearer and Kane, and his meteoric rise to the top of WWE, WWE: UNDERTAKER will show you a side of the Dead Man’s story that you’ve never seen before.”

As you can see in the preview, there’s going to be a bit of everything, from Undertaker’s betrayal by Paul Bearer and Mankind and subsequently being buried alive by half the locker room to his ascension to the top of WWE and finally taking home the gold.

Of course, you can’t have an Undertaker story without Kane, and Undertaker’s brother will definitely have a big part to play, as Dundas will be exploring the fractured relationship between the two and how Paul Bearer took advantage of it, playing on both of their emotions and guilt.

In fact, as you can see in the gallery, Paul Bearer manages to get into Kane’s mind quite a bit, resulting in the big red machine’s attempting killing of his brother. As he’ll soon learn though, many have tried to take down the Phenom, but few have succeeded, and every time someone does manage to do it the darkness takes over that much more.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7586]

You can check out the full preview of WWE: Undertaker in the gallery.

In addition to the preview, you can also find the cover for WWE: Undertaker, created by artist Oliver Barrett (ESPN, Mondo). Fans can get their hands on WWE: Undertaker on October 31st at your local comic shop and it will be available on November 6th in bookstores.