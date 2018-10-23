WWE Legend The Undertaker Seeing Pain & Rehab Specialist

The Undertaker is one of the legendary presences in WWE, but the last few years he hasn’t been at 100%. A new photo seems to indicate though that he’s on the mend.

The new photo comes courtesy of NeuFit, a company that uses technology to increase the body’s natural ability to heal. It seems Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is an avid user of the process, and they shared a photo in celebration of how far he’s come over the last few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Mark Calaway, better known by the ring name, The Undertaker @undertaker, is an American professional wrestler. ⚡️💀⚡️Our general manager, Rich @rich_dougherty has been working with him for several months, once a week, to help him get out of pain, especially around the knees. Let us just say that this man DOES NOT usually allow pics of any kind but he is so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for us. And YES, this is his happy face, y’all! Also, Rich might have had to endure a choke slam to get this pic, but he did it! 💀💪⚡️😂 Reminder: NeuFit is not just for the pros. Call us today to get in and see how we can help you achieve your fitness and rehab goals. 512.225.6909 #theundertaker #theundertakerdoesneufit #teamneufit #healfaster #getfitter #performbetter #rehabfaster #rehabsmarter #neufitrfp”

The Undertaker came back to the ring after hip surgery, and though he was tussling in the ring again he didn’t look like himself. He’s returned several times since then, including a new program against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It seems NeuFit has helped him gain a bounce back in his step, especially in regards to his knees and movement, and that’s great news for the iconic superstar, not just in the ring but also in life outside of it.

Fans will see Undertaker in action again at WWE Crown Jewel (if it doesn’t get cancelled that is), as he joins up with his brother Kane to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who hasn’t wrestled since he lost to Undertaker in that legendary WrestleMania match.

At the moment the Crown Jewel card consists of Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker and Kane, Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Championship), and the WWE World Cup, which includes Cena (now questionable), Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio).

WWE Crown Jewel hits the WWE Network on Friday, November 2nd at 12 pm est.