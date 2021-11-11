The Undertaker Picks Who He Believes Should Have Broken His WWE WrestleMania Undefeated Streak

The Undertaker spoke in a number of interviews last year about WWE’s decision to end his legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak back at WrestleMania XXX, with Brock Lesnar handing “The Phenom” his first loss in 22 WrestleMania appearances. Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) spoke with The Dallas Morning News this week and the subject of The Streak came up again. He admitted that he wishes Roman Reigns broke the streak instead of Lesnar given how Brock was already a major star, but then acknowledged that Reigns eventually made his way to the top of the card anyway.

“I mean, on a selfish note it would have been nice to retire undefeated, but that’s not business. My career, like I said and I’ll say it over and over again, I’ve been incredibly blessed with what I’ve been able to do in this industry. And there comes a time where you’ve got to pay it forward,” Calaway said. “Although, I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value.”

“By the time I got to Roman, that WrestleMania, I was not physically healthy at all. So, he didn’t get the best of me,” he added. “That bothers me. Nothing I can do about it, but Roman, he beat somebody that wasn’t at his best. I wish I could have been healthier and he would have been first because I think that would have skyrocketed him even sooner — I mean, he’s there now. So, it doesn’t matter. He waited a few years, but he’s got it figured out now. I mean, it all happens for a reason. Selfishly? Yes. Business-wise? And I’m always business first, it is what it is. I doubt that anybody will ever get to 21-0. My place in history is what it is. I can’t cry over spilt milk.”

Undertaker officially retired at the end of his The Last Ride documentary series last year. His final match came at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard Match.