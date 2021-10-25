VICE Releases Dark Side of the Ring Trailer for WWE’s Steroid Trials

VICE’s hit documentary series Dark Side of The Ring will air its Season 3 finale this coming Thursday, covering the United States v. McMahon court case in 1994 (better known as “The Steroid Trials.” The clip features interviews from the likes of Dave Meltzer and Jim Ross, as WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt.

WWE and Blumhouse Television confirmed earlier this year that they will be making a dramatized television series, The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, about the case in the coming years. During a recent interview with ComicBook, Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener talked about how that series will potentially compare to what they bring in this season finale.

In the '90s, the US government attempted to take down Vince McMahon and the WWF amid a series of steroid scandals.



The season finale episode: “The Steroids Trials,” premieres Thursday at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/pK9xq6q77N — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 25, 2021

“It’s really interesting, I don’t know. I mean, I think that the project they’ve announced is just in development. So, it’s probably pretty early on in the stages of the process of putting that project together. But I think it’s going to be interesting,” Husney said. “One of the main voices in our episode that you will see is Jerry McDevitt, who was Vince McMahon’s/Titan Sport’s, he was the defense attorney during the ’94 Steroid Trial.

“And the outcome of that trial is Vince and the WWE won,” he continued. “So, it’ll be really interesting to see what differences there are along the way. It’s a really fascinating story and I think one of the things about it that intrigued us, we’ve always tried to get a Steroid Trials episode off the ground ever since the very beginning of the series, but what’s really fascinated us about it is that it really is a wrestling angle in the courtroom. That’s how it plays out. And we’re always fascinated by how real life and wrestling intertwine and this is one of those. It’s a really entertaining look into that, into how the outside world doesn’t understand wrestling and how all the wrestlers bring the wrestling antics and trade secrets into the courtroom. So, it’s going to be a pretty fascinating show.”