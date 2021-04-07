How Much is WWE's Vince McMahon Worth?

✖

Forbes released its annual Billionaires list for 2021 this week, and one name popped up that WWE fans will be very familiar with. The outlet ranked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at No. 1517 (tied with a few others) with a net worth of 2.1 billion dollars. His net worth jumped from 1.8 billion to 2.1 billion over the past year, though he did fall significantly in the rankings from the 2020 list (No. 1196).

This weekend is set to be WWE's biggest of the year as WrestleMania 37 will take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday night. The show will mark the first time live crowds have been able to attend WWE events since March 2020.

McMahon also threw fans a curveball earlier this week when it was announced that AEW star Chris Jericho would be appearing on WWE programming this Sunday, taking part in an interview with Steve Austin on the "Broken Skull Sessions." Austin said McMahon said yes to the interview without hesitation, and former WWE Champion CM Punk believes it was a big statement on Vince's part.

"Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction and opinion is that I think it shows Vince McMahon isn't afraid of AEW at all," Punk said. "Because if he was, he wouldn't allow that to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good. There will be people that don't know AEW exists who will watch it and say, 'Oh wow cool, I didn't know that. I just thought Jericho was retired.' There is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show. But it's a new age and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment. So kudos to everybody involved."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two