Watch: First Look at Steve Austin and AEW's Chris Jericho's Broken Skull Sessions Episode

WWE released a trailer for the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode, in which WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho. The one-minute trailer showed a special rapid-fire segment where "The Texas Rattlesnake" asked "Le Champion" to list some of his all-time favorite wrestlers in particular categories. He managed to slip in an AEW reference at one point, listing Sammy Guevara as one of his favorite tag team partners alongside The Big Show. The episode will be released on Peacock on Sunday.

The announcement that the interview was happening came as a shock, as it marked the first time an active AEW star would be crossing over with a WWE product. Austin said in an interview with Sports Illustrated last week that it came about thanks to a simple conversation with Jericho, and that Vince McMahon signed off on it without a fight.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” Austin said. “Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s O.K. to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show. Jericho’s one of the most influential wrestlers over the last 30 years and he’s still going strong. The guy has gotten over in every territory he’s ever been in. Chris has always been able to reinvent himself and do something new and fresh."

“He’s a worker’s worker and a student of the game," he continued. "Think about all the holy s— moments he’s had in his matches, or how he can light up a place on the microphone. Chris is one of the biggest personalities in the world, he’s the real deal."

Jericho was recently on the receiving end of a surprise attack from MJF and his new faction, The Pinnacle, resulting in the former world champion getting powerbombed off the entrance ramp on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho and The Inner Circle returned this past week, attacking The Pinnacle before reclaiming their backstage dressing room. The group is also set to appear on tonight's Dynamite.