Vince McMahon has been running the WWE for decades. And based on the latest comments from Bruce Prichard, he won’t be stopping anytime soon. The executive director for both Raw and SmackDown reviewed the 2005 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on the latest Something to Wrestle With podcast and was asked if he thought McMahon would still be running his promotion all these years later. Prichard said that he did and that he expects McMahon to continue to do so for decades.

“Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years,” Prichard said (h/t POST Wrestling). “His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

That event saw John Cena and Batista accidentally win the Royal Rumble match via a draw when both men eliminated each other simultaneously, causing McMahon to storm out to the ring (tearing his quads in the process) and restart the bout. Cena confirmed a recent interview with Pat McAfee that he and McMahon argued about turning him heel during his feud with The Rock several years later.

“I remember Vince toyed with the idea of possibly turning me heel for (the first WrestleMania match with The Rock) in Miami. And I told him, ‘No problem, I understand, I’ll do it. Just remember that we are so deep in at this point that we can’t do it and then jump back because we’ll be sunk at both ends.’ So if we do it, I have to be the opposite of virtue, I have to be pure evil and we go all in,’” Cena said. “And from a believability standpoint, people always see me in uniform… because I want people to know that what they see is somebody they can relate to. He decided against it and at that point he said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we’re ever going to do it.’ So you have the luxury of playing this character, but you always are going play this character. Which is great because it got me to dive into nuances that got to spawn the creation of like the Firefly Fun House match where I was like, ‘what if I have a meta experience through all of my flaws, all my timeline?’ and do stuff like that.”