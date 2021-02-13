WWE: The Weirdest Wrestlers In The Company's History

WWE hasn't been shy about creating a colorful cast of characters in the past, but sometimes, wrestlers were given personas that were beyond the pale in the strange paths that they took. From killer clowns to wrestlers with the name "Booger" to more than a few "chicken themed" brawlers, we thought we'd take the opportunity to break down some of the most insane wrestlers to make appearances in the past of the organization. Recently, the professional wrestler Lars Sullivan had debuted an original design that he was set to debut in the "Brilliant Behemoth", a character that looked more like Mr. Hyde than anything else we had seen before. Though Lars is no longer a part of the WWE having left the world of wrestling, we imagine there will be far more crazy wrestlers coming down the pike. Who do you think is the craziest wrestler to ever appear in the history of the WWE? Who is the current craziest wrestler in the roster of the organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Gobbledy Gooker In what has to be one of the strangest ideas in the history of WWE, the Gobbledy Gooker was promoted as a mysterious part of the Survivor Series, emerging from an egg and doing a jig in the squared circle. Though he wasn't originally presented as a wrestler, he became one in the latest Survivor Series that saw him hilariously becoming the 24/7 champion following a surprise attack on R Truth. An ironic bit of lore about this strange creature is that the Undertaker appeared in the same Survivor Series that it did.

Red Rooster If you thought that there was only one chicken-based wrestler in the stables of World Wrestling Entertainment, you would be wrong. Terry Taylor was given a strange makeover that re-branded him the "Red Rooster", not just giving him a new outfit and hairstyle, but also changing his mannerisms and moves to reflect those of the wild bird. Needless to say, the Red Rooster wasn't a timeless character in the history of the WWE but he is definitely noteworthy.

The Bushwhackers I dare you to try to imagine the Bushwhackers appearing in the WWE today, with their usual modus operandi being licking a good portion of the audience that they would come into contact with as they charged down to the ring. The past of World Wrestling Entertainment had some truly bizarre wrestlers that were linked to other countries, with the Bushwhackers linked to New Zealand, and other wrestlers such as The Mountie and the "Wild Samoans" making bizarre appearances. Needless to say, the Bushwhackers are perhaps the most popular wrestlers that you'll see on this list.

Bastion Booger At one point, the WWE asked themselves, "What if we created a gimmick for a wrestler that turned him into the most disgusting human being alive?" Enter Bastion Booger. On top of using moves that would gross out anyone watching them, Mike Shaw would enter the ring with one of the strangest theme songs that you could possibly imagine, that you can actually check out above. Ironically enough, his prior persona in the WWE was perhaps just as weird as he was displayed as a "Mad Monk" known as the "Friar".

The Repo Man Barry Allen Darsow was actually Smash of the popular WWE tag team known as Demolition but also slapped on a mask and would enter the ring by sneaking his way down and stealing whatever he could as the "Repo Man". One of the weirdest ideas, when it came to these bizarre personas, was the idea that they just happened to fall into the wrestling game, with the Repo Man apparently being a thief akin to McDonald's Hamburglar that just so happened to be a wrestler to help get him more and more material possessions.

The Warlord Terry Szopinski during his heyday as a part of World Wrestling Entertainment, then the World Wrestling Federation, was a beast of a wrestler, being muscular for a time when brawlers were known for their giant muscles in the 1980s. What made the Warlord so strange was his ring attire that would be a Mad Max-style, half metal mask on his face, wielding a cane with a giant W. While some wrestlers like Van Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow made their strange appearances work, the Warlord was strange simply to be strange.