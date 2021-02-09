WWE Confirms First Three Matches for the Elimination Chamber 2021 Card

✖

Even though WrestleMania 37 is WWE's main focus right now, the company still has two pay-per-views to get through between now and the April 10-11 event. The first of which is Elimination Chamber, booked for Feb. 21 inside the WWE ThunderDome at St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field. This week's Monday Night Raw confirmed three matches for the show, including the main event WWE Championship match that will take place inside the titular metal structure.

Raw kicked off with Shane McMahon returning to the show, announcing alongside Adam Pearce that McIntyre would be defending the title against five former WWE Champions — Sheamus, Randy Orton, The Miz, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. Both the champ and Sheamus were upset about this decision, given that McIntyre had accepted Sheamus' challenge for a one-on-one title match a week prior. The bad blood between the former friends carried over into the main event when Sheamus accidentally Brogue Kicked Orton, then walked right into a Claymore from McIntyre.

Later in the night Lacey Evans and Ric Flair announced that if "The Sassy Southern Belle" could beat Charlotte that evening, she'd be next in line for a Raw Women's Championship match with Asuka. "The Queen" once again wound up letting her frustrations with her father boil over and shoved the referee while ruthlessly beating down Evans until she was unconscious. Evans was declared the winner by disqualification and now gets the match.

Finally, there's the United States Championship. Keith Lee beat Riddle midway through the show, but US Champ Bobby Lashley then hit the ring and demolished both men. A triple threat between the three was later confirmed for the event.

What do you think of the Elimination Chamber show so far? Let us know in the comments below!