Lars Sullivan Reveals WWE's Designs For New Character "Brilliant Behemoth"

Lars Sullivan was recently let go by World Wrestling Entertainment, after stating that he had been finished with professional wrestling, but recently took to social media to reveal the character design that was originally pitched to him following his return to the organization last year. The "Brilliant Behemoth" was apparently the name that was being pitched to Sullivan, re-imagining the former WWE superstar as something closer to Mr. Hyde with a victorian makeover that gave Lars a brand new look that ultimately never made its way to Raw, Smackdown, or any of the monthly pay-per-view events for the company!

Many looking at this re-design will note that the character of the "Brilliant Behemoth" is definitely reminiscent of Mr. Hyde, the alter-ego of Dr. Jekyll, the villainous murderer who has awoken thanks to an experimental concoction that first debuted in 1886! The popular monster has appeared in countless different iterations throughout the decades, with the Marvel Universe having their own version that appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the television series of Agents of SHIELD, and also as a part of Alan Moore's comic book saga known as The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen! Labeled as "The Freak", it definitely would have been interesting to see whether this new persona for Lars would have taken off following his re-introduction to the organization last year.

Lars shared the new concept for his WWE character via his Official Instagram Account, sharing with fans how he was going to be given a Victorian Era makeover that would have definitely shifted his appearance and personality dramatically from what we had seen of the professional wrestler so far:

Lars had recently stated that he had finished with the world of wrestling due to "crippling anxiety" that had made it difficult for him to sleep, so it will be interesting to see where the superstar winds up and what path he decides to take outside of the wrestling ring. Though we don't foresee any other character being changed into the "Brilliant Behemoth" moving down the line, it will be interesting to see if any other WWE superstars are given a "makeover" in the future.

