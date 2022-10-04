WWE Uses Language From Predator Films in Latest White Rabbit Message

The White Rabbit clues have gotten even more intricate as time has gone on, and WWE's latest QR code tease has brought fans to the world of the Predator movies. These clues, which likely lead to the return of Bray Wyatt, have been appearing on every episode of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown for the last couple of weeks. The clue this Monday night included a painting of Samson and Delilah, a coordinates that lead to Philadelphia, and a code written in the language used by the dangerous aliens in the Predator films.

The code only comes up one word at a time and can be revealed by moving your cursor around the black area of the page. Fortunately, the hard work is already done, as some WWE sleuths have cracked the code. Using a translator from the Predator language, the code reads, "Before me things created were none, save things Eternal, and eternal I endure."

"Before me things created were none, save things

Eternal, and eternal I endure."



This full quote ends with "All hope abandon, ye who enter here." https://t.co/vT0yBVgvWJ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

That quote comes from Dante's Inferno, which lines up with everything we've seen from Bray Wyatt's characters to-date. The connection to Wyatt goes even deeper when you consider the rest of the quote. Dante goes on to say, "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."

You've heard that a million places before, but it actually appeared in Bray Wyatt's work earlier in his WWE run. There was a sign in the Firefly Funhouse segments of his time as the Fiend that read, "Abandon all hope, ye who exit here."

.@lexdigiacomo CRACKS THE CODE!



She discovered that "All hope abandon, ye who enter here" was also the sign on the door in the Firefly Fun House.



Bray Wyatt is back, baby. #WhiteRabbit #WWERaw https://t.co/nlCNaIbwzU pic.twitter.com/CjRafK4HdG — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) October 4, 2022

The ties to Bray Wyatt run deep with these White Rabbit codes. Puzzles from earlier clues have pointed to the word "Windham" (Wyatt's real first name), and hinted at the Bray Wyatt character's last match before turning into the Fiend. All of the imagery reflects his otherworldly and cult-like persona, convincing everyone that Bray is indeed behind the viral marketing tools.

Monday's White Rabbit clues lead to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. That's where Extreme Rules will take place this Saturday. All signs are pointing to Wyatt making his return at Extreme Rules.