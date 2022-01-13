NXT General Manager William Regal was released from his WWE contract back on Jan. 5, bringing his 22-year run with the WWE to an end. Regal was celebrated not just for his outstanding technical wrestling, but for his onscreen role running NXT while also working in WWE’s developmental system. It’s unclear if Regal has the same 90-day No Compete clause that active wrestlers have to deal with once they’re released, but Tommy Dreamer confirmed on Thursday’s Busted Open Radio that he has already offered Regal a role with Impact Wrestling.

“If you look at management, and you look at, let’s say, the New York Giants, their G.M. is retiring, and then there goes the head coach that he picked,” Dreamer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “There goes everyone associated with that person. Triple H is no longer in charge, and everyone associated with him is gone. The only guy who’s remained is Shawn (Michaels), but Shawn was a Vince guy before he was a Triple H guy. Regal, the moment I heard (he was let go), I shot him a text and said, ‘If you want to be a commentator at Impact or if you want to be a General Manager figure, just let me know.’ He will have something when he chooses to.”

WWE explained the recent Performance Center firings with a statement, writing, “With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

Regal responded to his sudden departure on Twitter — “Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company. I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.”

