WWE Reveals New Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants, Updated Rumble Card

WWE added nine new names to the Women’s Royal Rumble match over the course of Sunday afternoon in an unprecedented way.

The company had announced on Saturday that they would be revealing a new name every 30 minutes starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The process ended up going on for four hours until all nine names had been revealed.

The new names added to the Women’s Rumble include: Charlotte, Naomi, Tamina, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, and Nikki Cross. We already knew 15 entrants in the Rumble, so this brings the total up to 24. This leaves 6 open spots for surprises during the match itself next Sunday.

Many fans had complained online about revealing the names in this way, however WWE didn’t reveal the entrance order for any of the names so no surprise whatsoever was spoiled by the way the names were revealed. For most Rumbles (men’s and women’s) in the past, we have known most of the entrants ahead of time and this year is no different. It’s good the company left 6 spots up for surprises, which is also something they usually do.

The WWE Royal Rumble takes place next Sunday, January 27th live on the WWE Network. The show emanates from Chase Field in Arizona.

The updated card is as follows: