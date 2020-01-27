Charlotte Flair Wins the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair emerged victorious during Sunday night’s women’s Royal Rumble match and will move on to receive a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36 in April.

The Royal Rumble match featured several surprise appearances from stars from the past, as well as NXT, which wasn’t surprising given the fact that only seven names were revealed ahead of the match. Alexa Bliss entered the match at number one and lasted almost a half an hour.

From the past, we got Molly Holly, Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, and Santina (Santino) Marella (yes, really).

The Marella appearance was due to Santino eliminating Phoenix at WrestleMania 25 to become “Miss WrestleMania,” which the announcers called back to. He was confronted in the match by both Phoenix and Natalya and eliminated himself.

Several NXT stars were also involved in the match, including Biance Belair (entering at #2), Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler (at #30).

The final four turned out to be Flair, Baszler, Beth Phoenix, and Natalya. Phoenix actually eliminated Natalya, before being eliminated by Baszler. In the end, Flair eliminated Baszler to win the third-ever women’s Rumble.