WWE SmackDown: Women’s Title Match Announced For Tonight’s Show

WWE fans will get a championship rematch from Hell In A Cell tonight on the second edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

It was revealed on Friday morning that Charlotte Flair will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley on the show. Just five days ago at Hell In A Cell, Flair won the championship, making her a ten-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Via WWE.com:

Charlotte and Bayley are ’bout to run it back! Yes, following her defeat over Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title this past Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair will square off with her longtime rival in a rematch tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Can Bayley end The Queen’s history-making tenth title reign only five days after Charlotte recaptured the title? Or will Flair make Bayley bow down yet again as the WWE Draft begins? Find out when the two collide tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

