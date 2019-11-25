Watch: WWE Announces NXT vs. NXT UK at the Worlds Collide Event During Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend

WWE announced on Monday that after defeating both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown at Survivor Series on Sunday night, the stars of NXT will now have to go head-to-head with the NXT UK roster at the upcoming Worlds Collide event on Jan. 25. The show will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston as part of Royal Rumble weekend, replacing the usual NXT TakeOver event that traditionally takes place the night before WWE’s big annual show. Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era, Shayna Baszler, Walter, Imperium and Kay Lee Ray were among the stars advertised for the event.

NXT beat the Red and Blue Brands with a final score of 4-1-2 on Sunday night, as Lio Rush, the women’s Survivor Series team, Roderick Strong and Baszler all won their respective matches inside the Allstate Arena,

Tickets for the Jan. 25 event go on sale on Jan. 25.

During TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night, NXT announced that the next TakeOver show would take place in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, Feb. 16. This marks a noticeable change for the brand, given that TakeOver shows had typically taken place on Saturdays.

One of the biggest surprises at Saturday’s TakeOver was the return of Kevin Owens, who hadn’t appeared on the brand since his wildly successful heel run as NXT Champion in 2015. Owens helped Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic beat the Undisputed Era in the men’s WarGames match, but was right back on Team Raw the following night for the men’s Survivor Series elimination match. He didn’t even get the chance to tease a turn during the match, as he was quickly eliminated by Ciampa.

NXT UK’s representation over the weekend was a bit of a mixed bag. NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray was on the losing end of a WarGames match, Imperium didn’t last long in the kickoff show’s tag team battle royal and Walter was the first man eliminated from the men’s Survivor Series match. However former UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley looked like an absolute star by the end of the weekend, winning the women’s WarGames match by pinning Baszler and winning the women’s Survivor Series match by beating Sasha Banks.