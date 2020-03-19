WWE Fans React to WrestleMania 36 Getting Extended to Two Nights

WWE broke the news on Wednesday night that on top of WrestleMania 36 taking place in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center, the show will now take place across two nights on both April 4-5. This marks the first time the show has been extended like this, and the WWE fans were noticeably mixed with their reactions on social media. Some thought it was overkill, others thought WWE was just stealing a move from New Japan (who made their WrestleMania equivalent, Wrestle Kingdom, two nights back in January), while others thought this was a decision that was long overdue given how long the past few WrestleManias have been.

The Moment You Realize

My 3 brain cells when they saw that announcement https://t.co/eGf2sEQO1H pic.twitter.com/cRba4MZI4G — Out of context Cultaholic (@cultaholic_out) March 18, 2020

New Japan Would Like a Word

Wrestlemania is now a TWO DAY EVENT…



Copying Wrestle Kingdom since 2016.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NFwn4W7Bt5 — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@wrestlingshoul2) March 18, 2020

the first two night wrestle kingdom will have drawn 70,000 more fans than the first two night wrestlemania. really makes u think — john (@toshanshuinLA) March 18, 2020

2020 is a Weird Time

just staring in awe at the sentence “unprecedented two-night wrestlemania 36 to be hosted by Gronk,” trying to translate it into a language i understand, going crosseyed, looking at it like a magic eye picture, desperately trying to find meaning, anywhere pic.twitter.com/28R8aZAkPH — bossmoz (@BossMoz) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania now a two-night affair. With Gronk hosting.



2020 is strange. — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) March 18, 2020

On the Plus Side

A two night WrestleMania is actually a good idea instead of having one 7-8 hour show. — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) March 18, 2020

Long Overdue

let’s hope they at least use this to make a two-night WrestleMania the standard going forward, because that should’ve happened like four and a half WrestlesMania ago — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) March 18, 2020

Simpsons Meme Time!