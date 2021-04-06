WWE WrestleMania 37: Fans Are Furious That Bayley Isn't Booked
WWE has all but finalized the card for both nights of WrestleMania 37, with the last of the matches getting announced on this week's Monday Night Raw. As of now, every single active wrestler on SmackDown's Women's Division is booked for the show, either in the SmackDown Women's Championship match or the 10-woman tag team turmoil match on Night One. But there's one noticeable exception — Bayley.
"The Role Model" had a banner year in 2020, holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sasha Banks as her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion reached 380 days. She then had her long-awaited grudge match with Banks at Hell in a Cell, resulting in a Match of the Year contender. But other than introducing her talk show "Ding Dong, Hello" and having a brief feud with Bianca Belair, Bayley hasn't done much else since. She's only wrestled 13 times since her Cell match with Banks and hasn't wrestled at all since competing in a six-woman tag match in February.
Once fans realized Bayley would be absent from WrestleMania, they took to social media to voice their outrage on Monday night. You can see some of those reactions below:
Honestly where is Bayley on this #WrestleMania? Crime. #WWERaw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 6, 2021
me and my besties manifesting to get Bayley a match at WM pic.twitter.com/eW6l8Z4awn— Asuka's tooth (@wrestlemandy69) April 6, 2021
I'm not a big fan of Bayley, but after being the main focus of the women's division for the past year, she deserves to be on the Mania card.
Shocked WWE have nothing for her.— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 6, 2021
WHERE IS FN BAYLEY?!?!?!?!
You know the person who CARRIED EVERY SHOW LAST YEAR??? #WWERAW #WrestleMania https://t.co/a5OLrxu7sH— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) April 6, 2021
Do the right thing, WWE.
Let’s see that Bayley WrestleMania match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N3rCKmky6o— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 2, 2021
Bayley should be guest commentary throughout WrestleMania.— WrestleJake (@WrestleJake) April 3, 2021
It’s a shame that Bayley isn’t on WrestleMania #Bayleydeservesbetter pass it on pic.twitter.com/GgdL3qUX6A— Wrestling Insights (@wrestlinginsig) April 3, 2021
Bayley in wrestlemania: pic.twitter.com/zyTrk5zAnQ— Carol (@bayley_sasha_br) April 6, 2021