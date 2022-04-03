WWE WrestleMania 38: Bianca Belair Offers Update On Eye Injury

Bianca Belair made history during the first night of WrestleMania 38, winning the Raw Championship title from Becky “The Man” Lynch in a big-time match. Throughout said championship match, Bianca took some big hits but fans had noticed that her eye had seemingly been injured, with the current Raw Women’s Champion taking the opportunity to discuss the injury and how she is holding up following her major match during arguably the biggest event in professional wrestling.

Speaking to BT Sport, Bianca had this to say regarding her eye and that while it might be hurt, Belair confirms that she is not injured following her tough match against Becky Lynch:

“I thought it was getting better, but it’s swelling up. I knew Becky was going to bring everything she had to me and she did. This is the result of it. I just had to overcome. It’s okay. It’s hurt, not injured. I’m the toughest and am gonna push through,”

You can watch the interview which took place following Bianca’s win below:

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1510494123870068736

Belair also took the opportunity to discuss her victory of the night, reflecting how this year was much more “personal” than her previous match last year during WrestleMania against Sasha Banks:

“Last year, I walked into WrestleMania as a rookie and I was there to prove myself against Sasha Banks. This year, it was more personal. This has been going on since August at SummerSlam when Becky Lynch took the title from me in 26 seconds. She’s been doing everything she can to keep me away from this because she knew that when we finally threw down, I was going to come out on top. This one was more about redemption and more personal. This was my first time being in front of a full crowd at WrestleMania, the most people I’ve ever performed in front of and it was the fans that have been riding with me since SummerSlam. To be able to hold this title up and celebrate with the fans, I couldn’t ask for a better night.”

The schedule for the second night of WrestleMania 38, for those preparing to dive into the world of WWE once again, is as such:

