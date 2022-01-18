Report: Latest Update on WrestleMania 38 Plans Could Lead to Royal Rumble Spoiler

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has been the rumored main event of WrestleMania 38 for months. The pair were supposed to clash at Day 1 to kick off the year back on New Year’s Day, but Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in Lesnar getting pushed into the WWE Championship four-way match and pinning Big E for his ninth WWE world championship. “The Beast” then proposed an idea on SmackDown that had already been floating around on social media — have the two collide at WrestleMania with both titles on the line. Reigns shot down that idea, and according to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer a Champion vs. Champion match isn’t in the cards for the two-night event in April.

“That they just did it because those two guys had the belt at the time,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “So it made sense to do it at the time. But, at the time, that was not the direction that they were planning on…Lesnar and Reigns are going to have a match. I think we’ll have a lot better idea of what’s gonna happen after the Royal Rumble. But, if Seth wins and then Lesnar’s wrestling Roman, I would presume Roman beats him to win a belt back. Because Lesnar’s not going to be around long-term and Roman will be around every week. And then Rollins, I don’t know what their plans are as far as how long he would go long-term. They could have Big E beat him or they could just keep Seth going. They could have Lashley or… Kevin Owens. I mean there’s a lot of different ways they can go.”

That means there’s a good chance either Reigns or Lesnar will be dropping their world championship at the Royal Rumble at the end of the month. Reigns is taking on Rollins (who has already confirmed he’ll bring the Universal Championship back to Raw if he wins) while Lesnar is facing Bobby Lashley. Following the Rumble, the only pay-per-view WWE has on the calendar before WrestleMania 38 is the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19.

If somebody needs to lose their title at the Royal Rumble, who do you think it should be? And does Lesnar vs. Reigns still sound like a good WrestleMania main event given how many times they've clashed before?