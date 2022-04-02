Logan Paul Is Wearing a Nearly $1 Million Pokemon Card to Wrestlemania

Logan Paul will be wearing one of the rarest Pokemon cards in existence when he wrestles at Wrestlemania tonight. Earlier today, the YouTube personality and amateur boxer revealed his Wrestlemania gear on social media. While the gear itself hearkens shades of Wolverine with a yellow and black motif, Paul’s picture also revealed that he’ll be wearing what appears to be a PSA-graded Pikachu Illustrator card to the ring. You can check out Paul’s full ring gear below.

The Pikachu Illustrator card is a vintage promotional card given out to winners of an early Pokemon card contest. Only a handful of the cards were ever made, and they are considered to be one of the rarest cards in existence. One such Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $900,000 earlier this year, so if Paul’s card is legit, he might be wearing one of the priciest pieces of ring wear ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We will note that Paul has an…interesting history with the Pikachu Illustrator card. He purchased a Pikachu Illustrator card in October for $200,000, but then discovered it was a counterfeit card. While recording the video about the fake card, Paul punched a window (he claims as a joke) and ended up going to the hospital for nine stitches. As the card shown in Paul’s video is PSA-graded, we’re assuming that this isn’t the fake card he previously purchased, but weirder things have happened….especially when involving Paul.

Paul has a history of wearing vintage Pokemon card to the ring for big boxing matches. He previously wore one of his graded Charizard cards to the ring. He later claimed that wearing that card to the ring increased its value exponentially, although he never put the card up for sale to test that theory.

Paul will be partnering with The Miz in a tag team match against the father/son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio tonight at Wrestlemania. Paul is one of three celebrities actively wrestling at Wrestlemania, along with Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee (who in fairness is also a contracted WWE employee and has appeared in multiple high-profile WWE matches.)

Wrestlemania 38 will air tonight at 8 PM ET on the Peacock streaming service.