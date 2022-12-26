WWE WrestleMania: New Report Claims Wildly Different Main Event Plans

WrestleMania 39's main events have been a widely-debated topic in the pro wrestling community for a good chunk of 2022. By every indication, Roman Reigns will close out Night Two on April 2. But who would his opponent be? Would he still have both world championships by then? Would WWE finally bite the bullet and have a wrestler work both main events a la New Japan's two-night Wrestle Kingdom shows? Would Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson be available? Where does a returning Cody Rhodes fit into all of this? These were just a few of the questions that led to so much speculation.

A new report from WrestlingNews.co dropped on Monday that claimed a widely different main event plan, one that would see the WWE Championship off of Reigns before the show even started. The report states Seth Rollins will face either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes on Night One, followed by Reigns vs. The Rock on Night Two. If Johnson can't make the show, Rhodes would take the spot and (presumably) not be on Night One.

WWE's WrestleMania 39 Main Event Plans

There's a lot to unpack with the report. If true, it means that Reigns is somehow going to drop one of his titles and either Rollins would be walking in as champion or Night One's main event will be for a vacated title. McIntyre's involvement could mean he finally gets to have the crowning moment that eluded him throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though there's been no indication of him pivoting back to the Raw roster. It also likely means Rollins would be turning back into a heel in the very near future, completely undoing the face turn that has made him a highlight of Raw in recent months.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has repeatedly reported in recent weeks that Johnson still isn't locked in for WrestleMania. Despite the match being rumored for years — and even getting teased on Johnson's NBC series Young Rock — it could simply come down to Johnson not having enough time in his schedule to train for the match, make a handful of TV appearances as part of the build-up and compete on April 2.

What do you think of this new report? How would you book both main events for WrestleMania?