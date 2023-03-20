WWE Confirms Lineup For Eight-Man Showcase Match at WrestleMania 39 Ahead of WWE Raw

WWE announced last week that WrestleMania 39 would feature a pair of tag team showcase matches. The participants in the men’s match were then named ahead of this week’s Monday Night Raw as The Street Profits, Alpa Academy, The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman & Ricochet were all confirmed. Raquel & Liv Morgan have already punched their ticket to be in the Women’s tag team showcase match with more teams to be named.

As for the men’s match, fans can expect a few angles to eventually spawn from the four-team bout. The possibility of a Street Profits split seems to linger the longer Montez Ford is kept from competing for singles championships, Strowman and Ricochet have been working as an unlikely duo since January and recently failed to beat The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy seem to be on the verge of ending as Maximum Male Models continue to recruit Otis.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Austin Theory vs. John Cena Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBD

