The Seven Greatest WWE WrestleMania Main Events of All Time

WrestleMania III: Hulk Hogan Vs Andre The Giant Touted as one of the biggest events for the World Wrestling Federation, this main event for WrestleMania effectively felt like the "passing of the torch" from Andre to Hogan, with the "Hulkster" doing the impossible and managing to body slam the Giant. This match was also thought of as one of the biggest of Andre's career, with the Giant passing away years later. Though there had been two WrestleManias prior to this one, this was the main event that helped put the event on the map.

WrestleMania VI: Ultimate Warrior Vs Hulk Hogan Much like Hogan's match against the Giant, this battle between the two most popular wrestlers at the time was white-hot in the world of the World Wrestling Federation. It also happened to give us one of the most bonkers promos from the Warrior himself prior to the match itself in which the makeup laden brawler implored Hogan to crash an airplane on the way to WrestleMania. While not necessarily the best technical match of WrestleMania's history, it resulted in Warrior winning both the World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental belts, which was thought of as impossible prior to the match.

WresleMania XII: Shawn Michaels Vs Brett Hart This legendary match between the Heartbreak Kid and member of the Hart Foundation had an interesting wrinkle in its status as an "Ironman Match". Instead of simply pinning the opponent or having them tap out with a well placed submission move, the match itself lasted for an hour and the winner would be decided by who was able to either pin or tap out their opponent the most times. Though Brett Hart eventually lost, he definitely proved himself to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

WrestleMania XVII: The Rock Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin The Rock battled against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the seventeenth WrestleMania, once again proving that without a doubt, the "Attitude Era" was one of the hottest times in the world of professional wrestling. Among a cadre of strong personalities, both Dwayne Johnson and Steve Austin were able to find their way to the top and delivered a match that was remembered years after. Though Stone Cold "turned heel" during the match, he was able to take the Heavyweight Championship from the Rock, adding another notch in his belt as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

WrestleMania XXVI: Shawn Michaels Vs The Undertaker The Dead Man went up against the Heartbreak Kid in what is considered to be one of the greatest matches of WrestleMania that was touted as "The Streak Vs The Career", with Shawn Michaels stating he would end his career if he wasn't able to break the Undertaker's undefeated streak. In a knock-down-drag-out fight, the Dead Man was able to maintain his streak, but ended Michaels career, at least for a little while, and easily earned its place as one of the greatest events of all time.

WrestleMania XXVIII: The Rock Vs John Cena Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson already had a number of feature-length films under his belt when the twenty-seventh WrestleMania rolled around, but he was looking to make a big splash in the WWE once again, doing it right by battling against John Cena. In their hard hitting match, The Rock was able to pull off a win against one of the biggest names at the time, delivering a rock bottom that proved he still was one of the best in the business.