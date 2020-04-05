WWE Fans Are Furious Over the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler WrestleMania Finish

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler’s Raw Women’s Championship match ended in unceremonious fashion on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36. After a fairly back-and-forth match it looked like Baszler had the advantage when she countered a Disarmer attempt and tried to get the Kirifuda Clutch locked in. Except Lynch opted to pull a move out of Bret Hart’s book and adjust her body to roll up Baszler for the pin, quickly ending the match. Considering how Baszler kicked off the feud by chomping down on Lynch’s neck and then steamrolled the majority of the Raw Women’s Division to earn a title shot, fans were expecting a physical battle between the two. Instead, it ended with a lot of fans saying, “That’s it?”

Check out some of the reactions to the finish below.

Here are the results from WrestleMania 36 Night One so far:

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Seriously?

Shayna destroyed a whole chamber by herself but lost to a reversal pin?#Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/4xJLq1YRps — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) April 5, 2020

I am in NO MOOD!

Becky Lynch retained her title? Wasn’t she supposed to get humbled like Rocky going up against Clubber Lang? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cK0WDEhY5w — Rahkin’ Rahler Rollins (@RahRahRollins) April 5, 2020

A Two Pack!

Me watching Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn keep there titles#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0GOaBgIKeK — Professional Mandem (@Dreadlockedyout) April 5, 2020

Hint Hint!

On the bright side, since Shayna Baszler couldn’t beat Becky Lynch, it opens the door for The Man to put someone else over…



*AHEM*#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uPSQy7iBpb — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 5, 2020

Meh Indeed

That is two years in a row I’ve been very underwhelmed by the finish to a Becky Lynch title defense at #WrestleMania.



That was a TV finish. They built that shit for weeks on the idea it was going to be a physical war. I wanna a finish befitting that mood. That’s all. Meh. — Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) April 5, 2020

We Feel You

Joe Knows