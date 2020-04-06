WWE Fans Love the Absolute Insanity of the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania

John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt battled in a Firefly Fun House at WrestleMAnia 36 on Sunday night, but the match was nothing like people expected. After being teleported to Fun House set, Cena was taken through different eras of his past along with classic moments from WWE and WCW. As Cena kept trying to fight off the scenarios Wyatt threw him in, the more helpless he became. Eventually The Fiend finally appeared, knocking Cena out with a Mandible Claw while Wyatt counted the pinfall.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the match’s creativity, callbacks and general insanity. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below and let us know what you thought down in the comments!

That was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions – but ultimately it ends with The Fiend taking out John Cena for a ‘victory’. One of the craziest, wackiest things that’s ever been done in WWE history. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sl41kt1Kfv — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 6, 2020

Please Sir, I Want Some More

GIVE ME MORE MATCHES LIKE THIS FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS!!!!#WrestleMania #FireflyFunhouse pic.twitter.com/enyM41FQOo — Ellis Mbeh #StayAtHome (@EllisMbeh) April 6, 2020

Trippy As Hell

The Perfect Combination

We’re finally seeing heel John Cena… and he’s only gone and joined the NWO! #WrestleMania #FireflyFunhouse — Owen Mawson (@VintageOwen) April 6, 2020

He Said The Thing!

All of Them!

Exactly

The winner of the match is Reddit fan fiction#Wrestlemania #FireflyFunhouse pic.twitter.com/sIUiBlnGUC — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) April 6, 2020

Time for the Padded Room!