WWE WrestleMania 37: Sheamus Defeats Matt Riddle For The United States Championship

Prior to WrestleMania 37, Sheamus had found himself forging a rivalry between himself and the former WWE Heavyweight Champion in Drew McIntyre, but a hilarious series of events involving Matt Riddle created a new match for the biggest event of the year. With Riddle running his scooter into the Celtic Warrior, a match was declared between the two superstars, and Sheamus was able to claim victory and the United States Championship.

Prior to the match's start, Matt Riddle had a run-in with the Great Khali and Rob Van Damme as the wrestlers all discussed rolling papers and opening up a giant store with giant scooters. As we saw in the Monday Night Raw that aired a few weeks back, Sheamus wasn't a fan of Riddle's scooters, giant or otherwise, hitting him in the gut which began the rivalry between the two superstars. With Riddle entering into the ring with his trusty scooter, it's clear that the "original bro" had some things to work out with the Celtic Warrior.

The difference in strength between the two was apparent in the match, as Sheamus was able to throw Riddle around like a rag doll more than a few times for the United States Championship Match. Though Riddle was attempting to use his speed to level the playing field, it wasn't able to save him during these offensive blows.

On the first night of WrestleMania, we witnessed Sheamus' rival, Drew McIntyre, unable to defeat Bobby Lashley and re-take the World Heavyweight belt, continuing the "All Mighty Era" that the Hurt Business member spawned following his winning of the championship. With this match, Sheamus is able to one-up his rival and take home a belt.

What did you think of the results for this US Championship match at WrestleMania? What has been your favorite match of WrestleMania so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 is now officially underway and you can currently stream the pay-per-view event with Peacock. The card for the night breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Natalya and Tamina

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton