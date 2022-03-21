WWE WrestleMania: Latest Report on Company’s Future Plans for the Annual Event

WrestleMania 38 is less than two weeks away and reports about WWE’s plans for the future of the annual event have started making their way online. The show has been held across two nights ever since WrestleMania 36 had to be shunted inside the Performance Center at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and based on Dave Meltzer’s comments on Sunday Night’s Main Event that won’t be changing anytime soon.

“I think WrestleMania is gonna be a 2-night thing going forward,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “I think was the first step to see will people buy and they bought in good enough numbers. Did it sell out (the) first day, were the original numbers gigantic? No, but it’s fine. It’s a big stadium. It wasn’t gonna be easy to sell it out two straight days.”

Meltzer continued, “They haven’t announced two days for next year (WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles) but I think it’s better to go for two days. It’s just the nature of what WrestleMania has become. There’s more money to be made and it’s better for the shows… I talked to people there and they certainly gave me the impression that the idea is 2 days going forward. They always can change their mind based on what happens. I think that they all thought that seven-hour show just doesn’t work. That’s more tiring than the 2 days.”

WWE has confirmed 11 matches for WrestleMania 38 so far, but has been continuously making slight alterations over the past few weeks. There are also a few rumored matches (Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Omos vs. Bobby Lashley) that still haven’t been announced and both show’s midcard champions (Finn Balor and Ricochet) still aren’t booked. Check out the updated card as of now:

WrestleMania Saturday

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday