WWE’S Alexa Bliss Recreates Pink Bunny Scene From ‘A Christmas Story’

Everyone has their favorite Christmas movie to watch over the holiday season, and A Christmas Story seems to be one of those films for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

A Christmas Story has several fan-favorite moments throughout the now Christmas classic that gets played constantly during the season, but one, in particular, happens when Ralphie opens up his gifts from Aunt Clara. That gift ends up being a pink bunny suit, and WWE superstar Alexa Bliss decided to do her own take on the hilarious moment.

Bliss posted her own version of the pink bunny pajamas on Instagram, and her version is pretty spot on. She posted it side by side with Ralphie’s version and accompanied the photos with the caption “Fragile …. must be Italian 🎄🐰 #MerryChristmas.”

You gotta admit, Bliss captured it perfectly, and you can check out the photo in the post above.

As for why Ralphie got pink bunny pajamas, he explains in the scene that Aunt Clara continually believes he is 4 years old and a girl, despite being told numerous times to the contrary. Unfortunately, that means Ralphie has to try on the pink bunny pajamas for his parents (and his dad isn’t thrilled about it either) and he is understandably mortified.

Hopefully, we’ll see Bliss in action in a WWE ring once more soon. She’s been sharing pictures from the WWE Performance Center as she trains to make her comeback, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

When do you think we’ll see Alexa Bliss back in action? Let us know in the comments!