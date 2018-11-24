WWE’s Alexa Bliss Denies Retirement Rumors

Alexa Bliss has been out of action for longer than anyone expected, and recent rumors suggested she might be retiring from in-ring competition completely, but the WWE superstar recently put those rumors to rest.

Bliss has been out of action since a WWE Live event back in October, and since the origin of her time out of action is a concussion, some have thought she might have to retire since she continues to be out of action. Thankfully that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Bliss took to Instagram to squash those thoughts. The original post from heel_vs_face said, “Alexa Bliss has failed another medical test, and is now in position to be the next general manager on the RAW brand…retirement is imminent…”

Bliss responded to the post saying “…. I did ..? 🤨 I’m retiring ? … This is how you tell me ?!?!”

heel_vs_face responded “@alexa_bliss_wwe_ this is the rumors going around, but we all hope it isnt true!!!”, which prompted one more response from Bliss saying “@heel_vs_face .. sure sure … 😉 I’ll be back in the ring soon . Thank you tho 😘.”

Since going out with an injury Bliss has not competed in both Evolution (the first all-female WWE pay-per-view) and Survivor Series, though she did appear at both shows in some form or fashion. At Evolution she appeared at ringside during the match between Trish Stratus and Lita and Mickie James and Alicia Fox. At Survivor Series she served as the captain of the Monday Night Raw team.

Recent rumors point toward her possibly becoming the Raw General Manager after Baron Corbin is ousted at some point, which would be a great way to give her ample TV time until she can start wrestling in the ring again. Paige has served a similar role over on Smackdown Live and the results have been positive, so perhaps Bliss will follow the same route.

While she did miss that match against Trish and Lita, Bliss did say the plan all along was to incorporate Mickie and make it a tag match.

“I feel like it’s a lot more fun to have Mickie involved because of Trish and Mickie’s history, … it needed to be done,” Bliss told Lilian Garcia. “I feel like they saw the value in that match and wanted to go with it. It wasn’t anything that happened that turned it into a tag match.”

H/T SE Scoops