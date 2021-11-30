WWE’s Austin Theory Compares Vince McMahon Dynamic to Star Wars

The mystery of who took Cleopatra’s golden egg from Vince McMahon’s office was solved on Monday Night Raw after it was discovered that Austin Theory took it to take a selfie with, but instead of punishment, McMahon was impressed and booked Theory in a WWE Championship match with Big E. Since then Theory and McMahon have continued to have a storyline together, and after this Monday’s slap to the face from McMahon, Theory compared their relationships to a well-known dynamic from the world of Star Wars, citing the examples of Emperor Palpatine and his apprentice Darth Vader (via WrestlingInc).

Theory shared the photo of Palpatine looking over at his protege Anakin Skywalker, who will become Darth Vader once all is said and done. You can check out the post below.

Like Palpatine, McMahon seems to have taken Theory under his wing a bit, as they talked two more times in segments during this past Raw. McMahon was trying to teach him what goes into making a good surprise, but by the end of the segments he slapped Theory, telling him “you have a lot to learn.”

Theory is already getting some good spotlight in his brief time back on the Raw roster, and while we’ll have to wait and see if this pans out, he is off to a pretty good start. He was featured in the Survivor Series brand match-up and had some big moments in that match, and he’s already had a match against Big E as well.

He’s also embracing a lot of the fun and enthusiasm he showed during his time in The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. It felt like he came into his own quite a bit during his time in the group, and it’s great to see him still having that during his early time on Raw. Hopefully, we get to see that even more as time goes on.

