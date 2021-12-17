WWE’s Bret Hart Reveals Why WrestleMania Match with Stone Cold Is So Special

Bret Hart is a WWE legend for a reason, as the Hitman delivered time and time again in the ring throughout his career. Hart has a number of classic matches and moments under his belt, but many will call his WrestleMania 13 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin one of not just his best, but one of the best WrestleMania matches ever. For those who haven’t seen it, you are robbing yourself of a classic, and in a new interview with the Calgary Sun, Hart pointed to that match as a one-stop-shop for great Hitman matches and also broke down a few reasons why it was so special.

“There are people out there who have watched wrestling matches who don’t know who Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart is. They’ll say, ‘show me.’ Then you put on WrestleMania 13 with Steve Austin,” Hart said. “It’s better than a UFC fight. It’s real, violent, and brutal as any kind of MMA match. There’s one thing you have to know is, nobody gets hurt in this match. They go back to the dressing room, hug each other, smile and shake hands and say ‘that was a great match.’ That’s what I did, and I think I did it better than anyone better on the planet.”

Hart always prided himself on bringing an authenticity to the ring in his matches, and that was again the case in his match against Stone Cold.

“I went into a lot of detail to make my wrestling style and wrestling matches believable. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler. When I went to WWF in 1984, nobody saw any potential in me. I was destined to be a guy that went nowhere. I wasn’t big enough. I wasn’t charismatic enough. I was a guy, in reality, who was going to change the course of wrestling back to when wrestling was about wrestling and not about how big your arms were or how many muscles you had,” Hart said.

“I was a guy who looked very human and normal. And I was about wrestling and what stories I could tell. I think in my own way I told the greatest wrestling stories that have ever been done,” Hart said. “I still stand by my body of work. Even the wrestlers today, as good as they are, I don’t think they are good as I was. The historical making matches I had with Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and my brother Owen. You can go through my career and just find some beautiful stories.”

