WWE’s CM Punk Addresses AEW Releasing All In Backstage Altercation Footage

There was a lot of debate regarding AEW’s decision to air the footage of the altercation at All In between CM Punk and Jack Perry earlier this year, but one person who hadn’t weighed in on the footage being revealed is CM Punk. The footage did get a reaction after its reveal, though it also pretty much verified Punk’s earlier description of what took place. In an interview with Jimmy Traina’s SI Media podcast, Punk was asked how he felt about AEW showing the footage, and while Punk did feel a way about it, he ultimately didn’t really see the point, as there was nothing gained for AEW by showing it and no effect on him after it was shown. He did feel that being a top draw in two companies was pretty wild though (via Public Enemies Podcast).

Doesn’t Help or Hurt

When asked about the footage, Punk brought up his current rival Drew McIntyre as a comparison. “It’s kind of like, I have to wrestle Drew McIntyre right? Who is just this garbage person that I don’t want in my life. But this is the fight game. It’s the s*** talk business, just like fighting in the UFC. You see these guys ripping at each other, ugly press conferences, getting personal, and it’s just like, I don’t necessarily enjoy that energy, but the payoff is I get to go in a ring and I get to blacken eyes and chip teeth and you know, make Drew sob and do whatever else in my head that tI hope to do to him,” Punk said.

Then Punk opened up a bit about his initial reaction to the reveal of the footage. “It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so I was just like whatever,” Punk said. “Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild, you know like thanks guys.”

Relevant Footage

When asked about the decision to reveal the footage, AEW President Tony Khan said he felt it was important for the Young Bucks to explain why the footage was relevant. The Bucks would then reveal the footage that showed the altercate between Perry and Punk, which was then followed by Perry being suspended from AEW and Punk’s contract being terminated.

“I think it’s important that The Young Bucks explain why this footage is relevant. We’re coming up on AEW Dynasty on April 21st. It’s official that it will be FTR versus The Young Bucks in the finals of the World Tag Team Championship tournament,” Khan said about the footage release. “The last time these teams met in the ring was a world tag team championship match on AEW’s biggest show ever, and in many ways the biggest show ever in pro wrestling, the most tickets sold to any event ever in wrestling. It will be relevant and I’ll leave it to the Young Bucks to explain the relevance to the story and AEW Dynasty.”

