Polarizing AEW ALL IN: London Security Footage Was Successful For Jack Perry

All Elite Wrestling has broadcasted one of its darkest moments. Moments before AEW ALL IN: London went live on pay-per-view, CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a physical altercation backstage. The situation unfolded after Perry made a televised reference on the pay-per-view's pre-show to a prior private disagreement he and Punk had. While the brawl was long categorized as a he said, she said situation, security cameras picked up the fight in its entirety. In an effort to weave it into a storyline, the Young Bucks aired the once undisclosed footage on AEW Dynamite, leaving the wrestling world polarized.

Some interpreted the audio-less footage as vindicating Punk. Others see it as evidence that Punk was the aggressor. Regardless of which way it goes, there has been one undisputed positive metric to come from it.

Jack Perry's "SCAPEGOAT" Shirt Sells Out

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

Wrestling fans are showing their support for Jack Perry.

Less than 24 hours removed from AEW airing the AEW ALL IN: London security footage of Perry and CM Punk's backstage altercation on AEW Dynamite, Perry's "SCAPEGOAT" shirt has sold out on his personal website. Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks wore the shirt under his blazer on AEW Dynamite, revealing it as he exited frame.

Perry has been using the "SCAPEGOAT" monicker since returning to wrestling earlier this year. He has been competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling, first popping up at NJPW Battle in the Valley and acting in defiance towards his employer, ripping up his AEW contract.

"Jack's doing great things in New Japan," AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "He's had a great run. He's established himself over there. He feels he's the scapegoat. He's doing great things, and he's wrestling for a great promotion. It's been great tracking Jack's progress in New Japan. I think he's done excellent work."

It's unclear as to when Perry will be back on AEW programming. Current storylines seem to be planting seeds for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion to link up with The Elite (Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks) upon his comeback. A natural place for his return would be AEW Dynasty, as the Bucks used the aforementioned security footage to antagonize FTR, their opponents on the upcoming pay-per-view. With the Bucks blaming Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for Perry and Punk's fight, Perry could look to exact revenge on the tag team by costing them the AEW World Tag Team Championships and helping the Bucks in the process.