WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Delivers Eddie Guerrero Homage at WrestleMania 38

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were more than ready for their WrestleMania 38 match against The Miz and Logan Paul, and the Mysterios had to have an eye-catching look. They certainly delivered when they hit the entrance ramp, as Rey was rocking gear that homaged the Mexican flag while Dominik had gear that was homaging the American flag, and the looks were just as big and colorful as you’d expect. That said, there was another fun homage in Dominick’s red, white, and blue gear that Twitter user @NotThatTomGreen pointed out. That would be a link to an early look of Eddie Guerrero, who was also sporting some red, white, and blue.

Earlier in his career, Guerrero had a long run in AAA, and during that time he would team up with Love Machine. They would rock red, white, and blue gear with the Stars and Stripes,, and while Dominik’s gear is not a one-to-one, you can certainly see influences with the fringe and the jacket.

It would make sense too, as Eddie was a huge part of Rey’s career and yes, they even shared a ridiculous storyline involving Dominik, which saw Eddie tried to take custody of Dominik and they competed for that in a Ladder Match. Yes, that happened, and yes, it was certainly something.

You can find the current WrestleMania 38 card and updated results as they happen below.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul def Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) def. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stone Cold Steve Austin appears on The KO Show with Kevin Owens

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (C) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

