WWE’s Full Lineup for Tonight’s Supersized SmackDown Revealed

Tonight’s Supersized episode of SmackDown is going to be 2 and a half hours long, and WWE has already announced some big matches. It seems that they didn’t reveal everything in store though, but Fightful Select has learned of the full lineup for tonight’s episode, and it features a few surprising revelations about what fans can look forward to, including an appearance by WWE Champion Big E, the Rated-R Superstar Edge, and more. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s episode below, though if you don’t want to know anymore going in you might want to stop scrolling.

From the lineup, it looks like Edge will kick off the show, and that will be followed by Finn Balor and Sami Zayn’s matchup in the King of the Ring semifinals. That match will then be followed by the Queen’s Crown tournament round, which will feature Carmella battling Zelina Vega.

Sonya Deville will also be taking on her first match since returning to WWE against Naomi next, and then Big E will make a surprise appearance and will battle it out with Dolph Ziggler.

After that, it’s time for the Street Profits to take on The Usos for the Tag Team Championships, and that will be followed by the Universal Championship contract signing, which will likely be where Brock Lesnar shows up. After that, the current main event is slated to be Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks, and while it’s not listed, wouldn’t be surprised to see Bianca Belair make an appearance there too.

