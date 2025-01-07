WWE’s John Cena Makes Surprise Royal Rumble Announcement

After the thrill of Tribal Combat, it was time for John Cena to ignite the crowd on the premiere of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Cena came out with his new Farewell Tour gear, but despite this being the last year of his in-ring career, Cena was all about getting the crowd hyped. Cena did address the possibility of actually getting that elusive 17th Championship, but he pretty much wrote it off…at least until the Royal Rumble came up. That’s when Cena made a surprising announcement, as he revealed that he was initially just going to show up at the Rumble for an appearance, but now he is not only entering the Rumble, he is going to win it, setting up for what is perhaps going to be a miracle Championship win in the process.

Cena first charged up the crowd like really no one else can, and even he was impressed by the sheer number of people in the building. Cena then wanted to address the elephant in the room, bringing up the much talked about 17th Championship win Cena needs for the record.

Cena pretty much shot that down, saying “as far as the 17th championship is concerned, it’s never going to happen.” Cena then said that he knows he’s not supposed to say never on things, and there’s always the possibility, but then he brought up the streak. Cena then said not “that” streak, but his current losing streak.

Cena brought up the fact that he hasn’t won a televised singles match since 2018, and that it would take a miracle for him to even be in the conversation for a Title opportunity, let alone win. That’s when Cena’s view seemed to change though, as he mentioned there are some lottery tickets that could help, say for instance the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

Once he brought those up the crowd started buzzing, and then Cena seemed to be hyping himself up as much as the crowd with the thought of being at the Rumble. Cena then theorized that if he won the Rumble, he could challenge someone for the Title and maybe even get that record, and by the end of this segment, he sold himself on the idea.

At this point Cena made up his mind, and he committed to being in the Rumble. He said he was only initially going to appear at the Rumble, but now he was not only going to enter the Rumble, but he was going to do everything he could and win the Rumble. While we don’t know the other 29 people yet, we do know one superstar who will be in contention, and he could very well walk out the winner, on his way to a 17th Championship.

