WWE's Judgement Day Retains Undisputed Tag Team Titles and Gets Big Time Challengers on SmackDown

WWE's Judgement Day retain their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown, but they are confronted by the new powerhouse faction of Bobby Lasley and the Street Profits

The Judgement Day left WWE Payback decked out in Championship Gold, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Judgement Day headed over to tonight's SmackDown to gloat about their new Championships alongside NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, though they would also be taking on The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch for those very Titles. Butch inflicted some damage on Balor before the match had even begun, but soon Judgement Day got back on track. While the Brawling Brutes came close to a win several times, Mysterio was able to help steal a win from their grasp, and Balor and Priest would retain. They would however be confronted by the powerhouse new faction of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, and it seems these two factions are on a collision course.

After the before-match brawl, we came back from the commercial to find Priest knocking down Butch before tagging in Balor, who kept up the attack on Butch. Butch was able to get to Balor's hand again and then went to stomp on the fingers. Holland tagged in and spun Balor around with a swing before lifting him up into a vertical suplex. Balor escaped and tagged Priest in, who knocked down Holland with a forearm.

You just know @DomMysterio35 regretted that IMMEDIATELY 😂



This match is WILD! Who do you think gets the W? #TheJudgmentDay or #BrawlingBrutes? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IW38skGmlb — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2023

Holland tried to lift Priest but Priest blocked it and then blocked another attempt. Priest couldn't block the next one though, and Holland lifted an approaching Balor at the same time before slamming both down. Dominik Mysterio pulled Holland's attention away for just a minute, and that allowed Priest and Balor to capitalize.

Priest and Balor traded kicks on Holland and went for the cover, but Holland kicked out. Balor kept Holland from getting to his feet but eventually, Holland just tossed him around and tagged in Butch. Butch immediately kicked Priest and knocked him off the apron before turning his attention to Balor and hitting a knee strike on Balor's hurt arm. Butch then went up top and hit a moonsault into Balor and Priest, knocking them to the ground.

Back from the break, Balor and Holland were in the ring but Priest tagged in shortly after. Holland and Priest would exchange strikes but Holland would hit Priest with a slam and then tag in Butch for the cover, but Priest kicked out. Priest clocked Butch with a kick to the head, but Butch was able to kick out. Priest would hit Butch with a headlock driver and go for the pin, but Butch kicked out. Then Butch hit a dropkick on Priest, and he hit a German Suplex on Balor after tagging in. Butch even hit a few punches to the chest of Dominik at ringside, but Balor hit a sling blade and a dropkick to get back in control.

Balor went for a move but missed, and Butch knocked him down. Balor stunned Butch enough to tag in Priest, but Priest lifted Butch only to get kicked in the head. Holland tagged in and slammed down Priest to set up for Butch up top, but Balor broke that up. Priest hit two choke slams on Holland and Butch, setting Balor up for the big move off the top rope, getting them the win. Judgement Day retains their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

They were then greeted by Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, who met them in the ring. Lashley got in Priest's face, and then said, "You guys are right about one thing. The bloodline is crumbling. But it ain't the Judgement Day taking over. It's going to be us."

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!