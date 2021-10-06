WWE’s Rhea Ripley Hopes for Future Tag Team Reunion with Raquel Gonzalez

Rhea Ripley is riding high as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki A.S.H., and they aren’t looking for their reign to end anytime soon. Their next challenger looks to be Shotzi and Nox, who will assuredly give them a run for their money before they head to their respective brands. This isn’t the first powerful tag team Ripley’s been a part of, however, as during her time in NXT Ripley teamed up with current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez to form the team RnR. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, her team-up with Gonzalez happened to come up, and she hopes they get to team up again down the road.

I asked Ripley how she’s been enjoying being in a tag team again, and she seems to be enjoying it quite a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really enjoying it, I really am. I’ve always been someone that’s loved tag wrestling. I haven’t changed too much mentally or physically about myself, I’m just going with the flow,” Ripley said. “I’ve dabbled a little bit in tag team wrestling in NXT. I had a tag team with Raquel Gonzalez. We were RnR, and we were tagged all the time on all the road loops and all the tours and all of that sort of stuff. We were pretty much inseparable so I had a bit of practice there so I think that got me ready for this tag team with Nikki.”

“And it’s honestly so wild, especially knowing that this tag team formed in such a weird way and sort of just happened, in my eyes. One day we were a tag team. I think it’s wild that we’re holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. That’s something that I didn’t think I would be able to hold onto this early in my career. Especially with someone like Nikki, it was a bit of a shock to me,” Ripley said.

That’s when I gave RnR their props, and Ripley revealed she hopes that one day they get to team up again.



“Yeah, yeah, I do miss that. Maybe one day we’ll see it in the future. I’m hoping,” Ripley said.

Look no further you pick is here! Bigger badder and nothing they can prepare for 🤘🏼🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/eQAa3gvZIB — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) November 7, 2019

Fingers crossed we see that happen because an RnR return could be epic. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen until after Super Brutality reigns supreme over the Tag Division for a while though, because this team rules too.

Do you want to see RnR return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!