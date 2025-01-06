Watch WWE’s Epic Opening for Monday Night Raw Netflix Premiere (Exclusive)

WWE’s Monday Night Raw is about to step into a new era, as tonight Raw will stream live on Netflix, and it is shaping up to be quite the event. Not only are there several big-time matches, but fans are expecting a few major surprises and perhaps even a major return or two throughout the night. An episode like that deserves an equally epic introduction, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the cold open for tonight’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix premiere, which you can watch in the video above.

Triple H introduces this new era with a look back at the past, moving through a host of legends and iconic moments throughout WWE history. The focus though is always on the power of storytelling and how that shapes those memorable moments, allowing them to stand the test of time. You can watch the full opening in the video above, and you can find his full introduction below.

“It’s as real as our ancient yearning. Not merely for a hero but the villain as well. Just as they need each other, so do you need them to tell a story,” Triple H says. “But what of the story of wrestling itself? What if the canvas could speak of an ageless carnival with primeval roots, but came of age with that most American of institutions, television?”

“As television changed, so did wrestling, and together they changed America. Truth is, a great swath of American culture is born of that eternal battle between the face and the heel. From ecstasy to humiliation. From fame to obscurity, and back again. And endless cycle that changed the rules and blurred the lines,” Triple H says.

“Made it harder to distinguish the good guys from the bad. The shoot from the work. The real from the unreal. Because wrestling’s greatest stories, every damn one, has an element of truth,” Triple H says. “The screens get smaller, but the show gets bigger. Global, from television to streaming, America to the world. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the all real, ever fantastic, never to end, story of WWE.

WWE’s Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere starts at 8 PM EST, and we’ll be covering it live right here on ComicBook.

