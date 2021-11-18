WWE’s Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and More Talk Survivor Series, The Rock, & George Clooney Battle on Late Night

WWE’s Survivor Series hits this Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York, and to get the word out some of your favorite superstars took the Late Night stage at both NBC’s The Tonight Show and CBS’ The Late Show. Universal Champion Roman Reigns stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while Bianca Belair, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, and The Street Profits played Just One Question with The Late Show’s staff members, and both appearances delivered several entertaining moments, not the least of which was Rollins’ choice of wardrobe, and you can watch the full video below.

Just One Question had questions like what is your favorite part of being in WWE, and Miz said “there was nothing quite like entering an arena and hearing 10,000 people chant you suck.”

The @WWE superstars are getting ready for #SurvivorSeries but they found time to answer Just One Question from Late Show staff members! pic.twitter.com/oTEMyXtbuH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 18, 2021

That was followed up with the question of if you could fight anyone in the world who would you fight, and for Lynch that was “maybe Cruella De Ville”. For Rollins, that was “George Clooney.” Big E was asked if someone could get as big as him, and he said it was mostly positivity.

When asked if they had any financial advice, The Street Profits did have one piece to offer, which was to stop talking about Bitcoin. Lynch was asked if it hurts to get hit by a steel chair, and she gave him a demonstration for real. Belair was asked if her braid was real, and she said “not only is it real, but she has a mind of her own”. The braid then started to move on her own and even went over to the person asking the question.

Over on the Tonight Show, Reigns was asked about his children, and he said one is a teen right now and is kind of embarrassed by her dad all the time, including one scenario involving Christmas music. Reigns said his daughter told him about how Christmas music being played before Thanksgiving is being looked down upon now and is not cool anymore, referring to the recent things about people trying to stop Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You from being played before December.

“So we’re pulling up at her school and as soon as we pull up I crank All I Want For Christmas Is You. I tell her I love her and goodbye and as soon as she opens the door I crank it again,” Reigns said. “She closes the door as fast as she can, and then she has this look and realizes she left her project in the back and has to open it again, and her friends are all standing outside.”

Fallon then brought up that there are rumors of The Rock showing up at Survivor Series, and he then asked if Reigns would fight The Rock.

“I would yes, I don’t know if he wants it, but yeah. It’s something we do in our family. This is our family business. I fought one of my cousins the Usos about a year ago, and where better to solve problems than the squared circle,” Reigns said. He also said he hadn’t heard those rumors, and that he would be the one to know.

