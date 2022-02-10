WWE’s Sasha Banks is a Huge Fan of Bianca Belair’s Talent and Work Ethic

Bianca Belair has become one of WWE’s top superstars in a short amount of time, so much so that it’s difficult to remember a time when she wasn’t in the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship picture. That becomes even more impressive when you factor in that she sews all of her own gear and she didn’t have a background in independent wrestling before coming to WWE. That’s incredible when you think about it, and Sasha Banks agrees, who worked with Belair in the lead-up to their classic match at WrestleMania 37 and had nothing but kind things to say about her talent and work ethic in a new interview with the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast.

“To have our schedule and to still make gear, and to be a wife, to be an athlete, and to do so much. I’m like, You are legit. Whatever ‘The EST’ means to you, you are it,” Banks said. “and to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare, and to have not an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. That’s just natural talent.”

Fans are hoping to see Belair and Banks get a follow-up to their classic match at some point, but for now, they are on two separate brands.

As for making her own gear, Belair talked about everything that goes into designing her own looks in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. Crazily enough, she used to sew everything by hand originally, but then Montez Ford bought her a sewing machine which sped up the process.

“I make all of my gear,” Belair said. “I feel like I have visions in my head of exactly what I want and I just feel like… I’m very picky and very particular. I’m a little bit of a control freak, and so it’s like, ‘Can’t nobody do it like me or do it better than me.’ And I call myself the EST, so I just do everything myself. I do my hair, I do my makeup, I do my gear, and I’m self-made. I do it all myself.”

“It’s taken a lot of practice and a lot of hard work, and I used to do everything by hand, but my husband bought me a sewing machine about three years ago,” Belair said. “I’m not a professional sower, so I just go to YouTube and figure it out and I experiment but that’s the fun part of it. I love watching. Seeing fabric transform into my gear is just a feeling of satisfaction.”

