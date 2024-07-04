WWE’s Shawn Michaels Reveals Reaction to Joe Hendry’s NXT Reception

WWE and TNA have been steadily building a strong relationship over the last six months, one that originally began at this year’s Royal Rumble. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble and it ended up being so successful for both brands that they have continued to trade talent. Several TNA stars have popped up on NXT in recent weeks, including Joe Hendry. The star has been making waves in the professional wrestling world with his song “I Believe in Joe Hendry” which has topped many iTunes Charts since its release. Wrestling fans and non wrestling fans alike have spoken highly of the former IMPACT Digital Media Champion, including NXT head Shawn Michaels.

During the NXT Heatwave media call, Inside The Ropes asked Michaels about getting the opportunity to work with TNA talent, more specifically Hendry. Michaels confirms it was his first time ever meeting him, but he’s a “bright young man.”

“Clearly you could see what it was. It was my first time meeting Joe. Again, even for me not being the most skilled social media guy. You see his turnaround all the time from a social media standpoint. Clearly he is a bright young man,” Michaels said. “The short dealings that I had with him, I liked him a great deal. So again, nothing would thrill me more than to have the opportunity to work with Joe Hendry in the future. I think he would tell you the same thing, he is someone who wants to continue to grow and move up.

But right now, unfortunately, nothing to add at this point in time, but I think he’s a young man that’s very bright, certainly has a very bright future and I appreciate the way he has generated this on his own and I think that always speaks well of somebody. Again, you used the words thinking outside of the box, he’s obviously done that and I always appreciate the intellect that it takes for somebody to grow outside the wheelhouse that they’re in.”

Hendry is next headed to TNA’s biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary. He competed in a qualifying match to earn a spot in the six-man eliminator match that Nic Nemeth and Steve Maclin previously qualified for. Hendry defeated Jake Something to earn the opportunity.

