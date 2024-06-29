TNA Spoilers Reveal Three NXT Stars Were at Recent Tapings

Over the last few weeks WWE and TNA have extended their partnership past an occasional one-off appearance. Things kicked off with Jordynne Grace in this year's Royal Rumble which was a shocking debut for fans. Since then, several other TNA stars have crossed through the "Prohibited Portal" including Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry and Grace for a second time. But the door doesn't just go one way -- recently, WWE sent an up and coming NXT star to TNA to challenge Grace at the Against All Odds pay-per-view. The appearance seems to have went so well that at this weekend's tapings in Philadelphia, three more NXT stars were on hand.

NXT’s Izzi Dame is answering Jordan Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/kHGkWnNq1s — Mario Candelaria (@TheOtherMarioC) June 29, 2024

Grace held yet another open challenge which from the beginning sounded like someone from WWE was going to come over. That was exactly the case as Izzi Dame made her first non-WWE appearance. The 24-year-old has been wrestling for a little over a year so while she doesn't have the most experience, getting to work in the ring against a champion in another major promotion probably helped Dame greatly. Before she signed with WWE, she was a volleyball player at Eastern Michigan University.

No Quarter Catch Crew are crossing the line!!



Myles Borne joined Charlie Dempsey at the TNA tapings‼️



📸 — @realjoelivehd83 pic.twitter.com/NeSh2PjY27 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 29, 2024

Additionally, Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, made his third non-WWE appearance just this year when he appeared to push Leon Slater off the ropes. Prior to his shocking TNA debut, he also made debuts in GCW for Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend and All Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year. Myles Borne, a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew with Dempsey, also showed up during a scheduled match between Dempsey and Zachary Wentz. Trey Miguel and Wentz (once in NXT himself) have become a staple tag team in TNA as former tag team champions.

When Wes Lee, formerly in MSK with Wentz, needed assistance against Gallus, it seemed as though the former NXT Tag Team Champions may reunite. That's not what happened as New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) would come to the rescue instead. However, with The Rascalz now involved in the NXTNA partnership, hopefully they can work something out later down the line. Fightful recently reported that WWE's stance on Wentz has softened since his public release a few years back.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for more updates on the WWE and TNA partnership.