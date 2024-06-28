Two Highly Anticipated Title Matches Added to TNA Slammiversary

TNA will host its huge yearly summer event Slammiversary in just a few very short weeks. So far, several title matches have already been announced, including the Knockouts World Championship and the World Championship as well as the X-Division title. There is no shortage of storylines cooking in the company, so more matches will likely come very soon. Plus, with TNA and WWE entering a working relationship, it's entirely possible another face from the NXT brand or even the main roster could walk through the "Prohibited Portal."

Jordynne Grace has been all over the world with the Knockouts Championship, defending it any time or any place. Her next defense will be during a set of TNA television tapings coming up this weekend where she will continue her Open Challenge concept. Provided she successfully defeats whoever her opponent is, she will meet Ash By Elegance at Slammiversary. Since Ash's arrival in TNA earlier this year, she's had her sights set on the championship and has pulled a few shenanigans of her own during Grace's matches.

Mustafa Ali, meanwhile, has been avoiding Speedball Mike Bailey for quite some time. That all came to a head after he attacked a fan and Speedball came to the fan's aid. This prompted the champion to challenge Speedball to a match in his hometown at Slammiversary in Montreal. If Speedball can take down Ali and his undefeated streak, he will not only etch his name in the history books, he will also become a two-time X-Division Champion. Since Ali's release from WWE last fall, he and Speedball have only wrestled one another on one separate occasion, which was a match that fans really adored.

As previously announced, Moose will have a great challenge ahead of him when he defends against some of TNA's strongest men in a six-way elimination match. So far his competitors include Nic Nemeth as well as former TNA/IMPACT World Champions Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin. The final two competitors will be determined the same way the others have -- in several qualifying matches.

TNA Slammiversary goes down July 20 at 8 p.m. ET live on pay-per-view. It is available to order via TNA's own subscription service TNA+ as well as TrillerTV. Stay tuned to Comicbook for continued updates on Slammiversary and TNA.