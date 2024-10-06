WWE's The Rock Makes Shocking Return at Bad Blood

\WWE Bad Blood got things started with a brutal Hell in a Cell battle between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, and it was going to be a challenge to somehow top that amazing of a start. WWE had a few more surprises up its sleeve though, including the return of the Final Boss to WWE. That's right, The Rock made his grand return to WWE during Bad Blood's main event, which featured the unexpected team-up between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as they battled The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. After the match, The Rock would return and give the 1 sign, though he then started counting to four before giving a sign he is no longer aligned with Reigns. That four certainly seems to be teasing a role in Survivor Series, but we'll just have to wait and see.

A Shocking Return

The Rock makes his presence felt to end #WWEBadBlood tonight. pic.twitter.com/k39PeGdl3W — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2024

The Rock hasn't been seen since shortly after WrestleMania. His last appearance was during Monday Night Raw, where he interrupted Cody Rhodes and delivered a promo to the now Undisputed WWE Champion. The Rock announced that he would be going away for a while, but did set things up for a return. Rock made it clear that he would be returning to deal with Rhodes when he did come back, though it didn't matter if Rhodes was Champion or not.

The Rock addressed the crowd during WWE Raw, saying, "The Rock has gotta go away for a little while now. The Rock doesn't want to leave either. When the Rock comes back, whether you're champion or not champion, the Rock is going to come for you." Rhodes took that in stride, and the question then became when Rock would make his big return. Now we have our answer, and he is living up to his promise.

What's Next For The Rock

Now that The Rock is back, it would seem that he is going to end up being woven into the current chapter of The Bloodline saga, though what isn't apparent is how he will fit into that story. The last time Rock was in WWE, he was aligned with Reigns' Bloodline, but that's all changed. Sikoa is now in charge of the Bloodline, which is much different than the one Rock was a part of. Will Rock side with Reigns, or will he see the value in what Sikoa has built? That remains to be seen, but as of now, he seems aligned with no one else other than himself.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Results

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

